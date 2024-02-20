Northern pike still stars of Wolf Lake in Cook County, Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Illinois DNR mostly has scaled back on the stocking of northern pike, but Wolf Lake’s status as a solid pike lake makes it an exception. In 2023, biologists stocked 964 northerns in Wolf – the young toothy fish each measuring 8 to 10 inches.