Joe Albert: There’s fishing… and then there’s fishing in Alaska

Aside from seeing “The Goonies” when it was still in theaters in Anchorage, I have pretty much no recollection of my family’s first trip to Alaska in 1985. But my dad caught a big king salmon, which he had mounted, and as the years went on and my love of fishing deepened, it stood as a constant reminder of what was possible in that faraway land.