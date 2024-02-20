Habitat restoration effort launched in Starved Rock Pool on the Illinois River

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A habitat restoration effort led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers designed to restore submerged aquatic vegetation in the Starved Rock Pool of the Illinois River was officially launched on Feb. 14. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Starved Rock Breakwater Project, which is expected to improve fish habitat and waterfowl habitat in the stretch of the Illinois River.