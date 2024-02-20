Christine Thomas: It’s been a weird winter at the little cabin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It was another balmy winter day in central Wisconsin. After lunch, I loaded up my Airedale, Major, in the Jeep and headed out to enjoy some sunshine at the little cabin. My plan was to start a fire in the woodstove to get the cabin warmed up a bit. There are some rotting log issues, and a contractor was coming to look at the project the next day. More on that in a future column.