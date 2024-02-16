Wisconsin’s sturgeon spearing opener severely hampered by weather

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Unseasonable warm weather, rain, and high winds combined to create the worst ice conditions in memory for the sturgeon spearing season that opened Feb. 10 on Wisconsin's Lake Winnebago and the upriver lakes Poygan, Winneconne, and Butte des Morts. DNR Warden Supervisor Christopher Shea said the spearing effort on opening weekend was around 10% to 15% of that in a normal season.