New York Fishing Report – February 16, 2024

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There is a mix of unsafe ice and open water on this fishery, where the current warm-up could possibly trigger some panfish action in the canals.