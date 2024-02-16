Late winter is expo time in Wisconsin. Choose from the Milwaukee Muskie Expo, Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Autorama World of Wheels, Milwaukee Sports Show, Wisconsin Musky Expo, or attend them all! Join friends to support expos for kids and roast Dan on March 6 at State Fair Park. Jeff reports on a successful pheasant hunt.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show1907
