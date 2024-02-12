February is the month to connect with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries offices across Minnesota about more than 100 lakes in 34 counties that will have their fisheries lake management plans updated in 2024. Here’s what to know.
MN Daily Update: Give your input on fisheries management
