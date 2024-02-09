New hunters should sign up now for a Wisconsin hunter education course or Learn to Hunt Turkey opportunity. Save on advance tickets to the Milwaukee Muskie Expo in West Bend Feb. 16-18. Visit Okoboji, Iowa for four seasons of outdoor recreation. Jeff dishes on the challenges of international ice fishing competition. Dan encourages listeners to attend the SCI Badgerland Hunters Expo at Chula Vista Resort in the Dells, the Wisconsin Fishing Expo in Madison, and the Milwaukee Sports Show at State Fair Park.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1906
