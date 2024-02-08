Minnesota’s popular Fish Lake near Maple Grove poised to drop ‘impaired’ status

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Minnesota's Fish Lake, a 232-acre lake bordered by a regional park with a swimming beach and public water access, achieved the phosphorus reductions necessary to be considered for delisting in 2017, after the first dose of a two-part alum treatment. Alum treatments are applied in two half-doses to avoid a significant drop in pH, which could harm fish and invertebrates. Half-dose treatments also improve the efficiency of alum to bind to the phosphorus, locking it up within the upper layer of sediment.