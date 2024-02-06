Fishing team from southern Illinois pulls injured anglers out of water during college tournament

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A pair of anglers from McKendree University in southern Illinois paused their competitive spirit during a practice round at the recent Bassmaster College Series tournament at Lake Murray to help pull fellow fishermen out of the water after a boat accident. On Jan. 25, Bearcats junior Lane Stephens and sophomore Ethan Fields found anglers in the water and realized that two boats had just collided in what were foggy conditions on the lake.