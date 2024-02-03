Conservation group calls deal to protect huge northern Wisconsin forest ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday, Jan. 30, that he secured federal money to complete the largest land conservation purchase in Wisconsin history, going around Republicans in the Legislature who had blocked the project. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) planned last year to spend about $4 million from the state’s Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program to help finance the purchase of a conservation easement on the nearly 70,000-acre property east of Rhinelander in northern Wisconsin’s Oneida County known as the Pelican River Forest.