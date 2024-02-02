U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service launching National Recovery Plan for wolves

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today said it would develop "a path to support a long term and durable approach for gray wolves in the lower 48 states" including – for the first time – a National Recovery Plan under the Endangered Species Act. The agency said it will undertake the process to develop the first-ever nationwide gray wolf recovery plan by Dec. 12, 2025. The announcement does not make any immediate changes to the legal status of gray wolves in the United States.