Looming USFWS sturgeon Endangered Species List decision becoming a hot topic in Wisconsin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The potential of seeing lake sturgeon added to the federal Endangered Species List (ESL), thanks to a lawsuit filed by a protectionist group, has touched a nerve among Wisconsin sturgeon enthusiasts. Judging from the more than 500 people who filled the Stockbridge High School gym Jan. 22 and the introduction of a bill that could keep Wisconsin sturgeon off the ESL and spearing and hook-and-line seasons in place, these ancient fish have quickly become the state’s latest hot-button conservation issue.