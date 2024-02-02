Boater safety course deadline looming in New York under Brianna’s Law

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Attention all boaters! Time is running out for you to complete a boating safety class in New York State, depending on your age. It’s the law. This is the fourth and final year for the phased-in culmination of Brianna’s Law, requiring all recreational boaters to take a boating safety class. As of right now, anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1978, or later must have completed and passed a state-approved boating safety class if you want to operate a motorboat in New York State this year.