Minnesota’s Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Panfish have short memories

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Fish have natural defenses to keep them alive, and being cautious is their No. 1 defense. When ice fishing, it’s typical to set up on a hole and watch the flasher come alive with fish.