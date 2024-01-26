Vic Attardo: Small New York lakes produce lots of winter largemouths

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The lakes in central New York were locked and loaded. Traveling around from Otsego to Canadarago, even to the still waters of the Erie Canal and every little farm pond in-between, we found the ice thickness at 15 to 17 inches. It took a deep drill to break through the snow and frozen crust to reach fishable water underneath. As many an ice fisherman knows and complains, February is a tough month to pull fish from the frozen sheet. Then could anyone explain how myself and New York Master Guide John Wainwright had one of our best days on the ice amid these negative conditions?