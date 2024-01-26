Nature Smart: Better understand the All-American Badger

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s funny, but I believe the average person knows more about the honey badger (Mellivora capensis), a critter of Africa and Southwest Asia than they do about the American badger in our region. Social media has a lot to do with the honey badger phenomena. All of this was swirling through my head recently while photographing an adult male American badger (Taxidea taxus).