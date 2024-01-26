Just off I-35, Minnesota’s Clear Lake is a clear choice for multi-species anglers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Located just off the bumper-to-bumper traffic along Interstate Highway 35 near Forest Lake, you’ll find one of the more popular fishing destinations in Washington County: Clear Lake. This 429-acre lake might not be given a thought by most folks as they fly by it during rush-hour travels, but local anglers are well aware of its reputation as an excellent multi-species fishery.