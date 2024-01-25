Nature Smart: How do turtles survive winter?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Imagine that your body is 10 times the size of your limbs. Each of your four legs are short, thick, round, and tipped with long, narrow claws. Your spine is fused to the hard, domed-shaped shell structure that you call home. You can withdraw your legs and neck into the shell but that is all, even though some people believe you can crawl out of your shell.