The Minnesota DNR is planning a partial drawdown of Clear Lake in Sibley County later this spring. Here are more details.
MN Daily Update: Partial drawdown of Clear Lake in Sibley County
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
New York DEC’s summer camps registration begins March 24
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that online registration for DEC’s 2024 Summer Camps program will
Will 2024 be the year you go electric on the water?
You don’t have to look too far into the past to find a time when anglers who wanted to move
USFWS updates information on ‘swan’ poaching case in west-central Minnesota
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday provided additional details on a poaching case involving more than a dozen