Saugeyes are ‘new kid,’ while muskies struggling at Lake Sule in Illinois’ Ogle County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There’s a new kid on the block, so to speak, that many Lake Sule anglers will likely get to meet very soon. If they haven’t hooked one already. Saugeyes were initially stocked in the Ogle County lake by DNR in 2022.