Illinois DNR seeking instructors for its summer fishing clinics

A few months of teaching others to fish? If that sounds like a good way to spend the summer, the Illinois DNR wants to hear from you. The agency is accepting applications for instructors for 2024 summer fishing clinics, better known as the Illinois Urban Fishing Program.