AGs seek investigation of military ammo supplier in U.S.

New York Attorney General Letitia James led a multi-state coalition of 20 attorneys general calling on the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to investigate recent reports that a federally funded contractor has allegedly produced military-grade ammunition for sale to civilians.