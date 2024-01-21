Wardens at Work: Wisconsin hunter used poison to ‘protect’ deer bait from rodents

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Leasing land, preparing to hunt during the 2023 deer season, and not seeing enough deer does not grant anyone permission to set up multiple bait sites and protect the apples and corn from rodents by setting out poison. That’s what Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Warden Kyle Ziembo found in Marathon County when he followed up on information from a hotline call that came in prior to the gun deer season opener on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.