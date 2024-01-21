Steve Griffin: The best part of the hunt isn’t always the kill

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The best part of the pheasant hunt wasn’t even in the field. It was the campfire. OK, there wasn’t a fireplace, or a fire, around which eight or 10 of us sat after the season-ending pheasant hunt at writer Tom Lounsbury’s farm near Cass City in December’s last days. But there was the feeling of a campfire, and the sharing of stories, the camaraderie that’s almost always prominent in the very best of my hunting and fishing memories.