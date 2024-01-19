USFWS takes over Wisconsin wolf shooting case out of Bayfield County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Federal conservation officers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) office in Madison have taken over the investigation surrounding a possible case of self-defense shooting of a timber wolf in northern Wisconsin. Since this incident was first reported in Wisconsin Outdoor News, it’s been learned the incident occurred in northern Bayfield County. The landowner self-reported the wolf shooting to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department.