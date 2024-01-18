Ask a fish biologist: Fishing clear ice is tricky

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ice fishing conditions are different from what we experienced last year. Last year there was ice on many of the small lakes when we received a big dumping of snow. That led to slushy conditions, and the insulating nature of snow made it difficult to build more ice. Walking was not easy in many places, and in some cases, driving was not an option. Anglers still managed to go fishing, but many seemed to consider it almost a lost season.