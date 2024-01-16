Panfish and bass populations strong on Morrison Lake in Michigan’s Ionia County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When solid ice finally arrives (with frigid temps in the immediate forecast, here’s hoping that day will be soon) it’s a good bet that anglers will be enjoying success on Ionia County’s Morrison Lake. Good numbers of crappies and bluegills and fair numbers of yellow perch should keep anglers busy.