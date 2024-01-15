Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Calendar

ARCHERY/SHOOTS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org. Archery Shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and 5th Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: Every Tuesday Open Trap. For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

Lenhartsville Fish & Game Association: fourth annual predator hunt. For info, 610-763-6714.

Library Sportsmen’s Association: 3D archery shoots fourth Sunday of each month April 28 to Sept. 29 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Library Sportsmen’s Association, Finleyville. For info, 412-398-8936.

McDonald Sportsmen: 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412-417-5151.

Rainbow Bowmen: 3D shoots first Sunday of the month through August. Traditional shoot (longbows, recurves) May 24-26. Bowhunter weekend Sept. 14-15. Raccoon shoot (night) Aug. 17. For info, Kerry 814-432-7611.

Saltsburg Sportsman Club: Shoots Sundays, March 3, April 7, May 5, June 9, July 7&21, Aug. 4&18, Sept. 8. Registration 7 a.m. to 1. For info, 724-639-0360.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For more info, call 570-345-6254.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For more info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Chester Gun Club: Shoots 10-3 Sundays and 3-7 Tuesdays at the club. Call 610-696-4577.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., one Sunday a month. Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July. For info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

MEETINGS

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more information, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info, call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

JAN. 13: Whitetails Unlimited Snyder/Union County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at Warrior Run FD Social Hall, Allenwood. For info, 570-428-5726.

JAN. 20: Whitetails Unlimited Pennsylvania Pocono Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Tilbury Community Center, West Nanticoke, For info, 717-713-7062.

JAN. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Cumberland County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at Carlisle Fire & Rescue. For info, 717-443-7627.

FEB. 2: Penn’s Woods Spurs NWTF banquet at 5:30 p.m. at Italian American Club, Export. For info, call 412-855-9774.

ATTENTION

CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Pennsylvania Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar.

At least four weeks prior to your event provide date, time, place, organization name and a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Pennsylvania Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or email paoutdoornews@atlanticbb.net or mail to:

Pennsylvania Outdoor News Subscription Services, ATTN: Calendar P.O. Box 1393, Altoona, PA 16603-1393

FEB. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Huntingdon County Whitetails Night Out at 4 p.m. at Mill Creek Fire Company. For info, 301-471-8831.

FEB. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Lycoming County/Courtney Miele Whitetails Night Out at 3 p.m. at Holiday Inn, Williamsburg. For info, 570-772-0312.

FEB. 24: Harrisburg Beagle Club annual rabbit hunt and banquet. Call 717-460-3945.

MARCH 2: Spring Creek Chapter, Trout Unlimited, annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. at Mountain View Country Club, Boalsburg. For info, 814-777-4402.

MARCH 2: Lancaster County Friends of the NRA banquet at 4 p.m. at Double Tree Resort by Hilton Lancaster, Lancaster. Meal at 5:30 p.m. For info, 717-278-4371 or kenhess21@msn.com.

MARCH 2: Red Rock Chapter of NWTF banquet at 5 p.m. at Apple Tree Terrace, Dallas. For info, 570-406-1139.

MARCH 2: Whitetails Unlimited Adams County Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Gettysburg Baptist Church. For info, 717-965-3572.

MARCH 9: Whitetails Unlimited Berks County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., at Beltzner Hall, Kutztown. For info, 610-662-9590.

MARCH 23: Whitetails Unlimited Potter County Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Coudersport VFD. For info, 410-322-4610.

MARCH 30: Whitetails Unlimited Centre County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Lambert Hall, Bellefonte. For info, 814-357-5958.

APRIL 13: Whitetails Unlimited NEPA Chapter Whitetails Night Out at 4 p.m. Tilbury Community Center. For info, 570-885-4408.

APRIL 27: PA Trappers Assn. banquet hosted by District 11 at Schaefferstown Fire Co. For info, call 717-648-1552.

MAY 11: Endless Mountains Chapter of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance banquet at 3:30 p.m. at The Beaumont Inn, Dallas, Pa. For info, Mike 570-204-2235 or Erin 570-204-2688.

SHOWS

JAN. 25-28: 35th annual Early Bird Sports Expo at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Visit www.earlybirdexpo.net.

FEB. 3: Penn_Tenn Sportsmen’s Club sportsmen’s show 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lambert Hall, Bellefonte. For info, 575-430-0695.

FEB. 3-11: Great American Outdoor Show at Pa. Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg. Visit www.GreatAmericanOutdoorShow.org.

FEB. 16-18: USA International Sportsmen’s Show at Monroeville Convention Center. Visit www.UsaSportsmenShow.com.

FEB. 18: Keystone Fire Co. Sportsman’s Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keystone Fire Co., Boyertown. For info, 484-256-5791.

FEB. 24-25: Heidlersburg Fire Co. 8th annual fishing show 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg. For info, Earl, 717-253-4175.

MARCH 17: Bechtelsville Fire Company Sportsman’s Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bechtelsville Fire Company. For info, 484-256-5791.

APRIL 6: PA Trappers Association District 8 9th annual spring sports show at Blain picnic grounds, 532 Picnic Grove Road, Blain, 7-4 rain or shine. Call Eric 717-552-7413 or Woyeric9@gmail.com or Terry 717-536-3733.

SPECIAL EVENTS

JAN. 20: Izaak Walton Cabin Fever gun show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Greencastle Sportsman Association grounds. For info, call Craig 717-977-9240 or rcminnich@hotmail.com.

FEB. 2-4: Federation of Sportsmens Clubs of Sullivan County, New York, will hold a coyote hunt at White Sulphur Springs Fire House, Route 52, New York. For info, 845-798-4612.

FEB. 18: Keystone Sportsman’s flea market 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keystone Fire Company, Boyertown. For info, 484-256-5791.

JUNE 20-22: PA Trappers Assoc. Rendezvous, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville. For info, call Larry 570-337-9208.