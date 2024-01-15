Pennsylvania lawmaker seeks to legalize drones for recovery of game

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Pennsylvania legislator plans to introduce a bill to legalize the use of drones for game recovery. The move comes a month after an undercover operation by the Pennsylvania Game Commission resulted in several charges against a Downington resident who allegedly used a drone to locate a wounded deer for a hunter.