Pennsylvania Game Commission appoints a new director for the Northwest Region

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has appointed a new director of the Northwest Region Office here. Jesse Bish, who has served the Northwest Region through his entire career with the Game Commission, took the reins as director Dec. 23.