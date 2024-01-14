Looking for a winter project? Here’s how to make awesome bird feeders

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Do you love birds? Do you want to attract more of them to your backyard and help them survive the cold winter? Do you wish to have fun and educational time with your kids? If you answered yes to any of these questions, keep reading. One of my favorite things to do in the dark, dreary months of winter is to while away large chunks of time watching birds at the feeders. I have a whole feeding station at my house and have gifted feeders to almost everyone I know.