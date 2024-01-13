Glenn Sapir: Your greatest day outdoors can come right out your back door

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If you are busy in the outdoors during the early days of the new year, good for you. For many, however, January begins a slow period, with much of their leisure time spent indoors. It is a time to look forward to upcoming months and activities and a chance to look back on the year that just passed. In those moments of contemplation, here is something to toss around in your head: What was the best hunting day and the best fishing day you ever experienced?