Frozen Frames: Master the art of winter photography

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As a landscape/outdoor photographer, I find winter my favorite season. The sunrises and sunsets are much more colorful and complex, the quality of light is better, and the number of subjects abounds. However, outdoor photography in winter offers some unique challenges and opportunities.