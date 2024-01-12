DAIWA to launch new TD EYE walleye rods at Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo Jan. 25-28

Foothill Ranch, CA — Walleye anglers at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo have something special to look forward to – the worldwide introduction of DAIWA’s new TD EYE walleye rods.

As they did with its Bessie musky lures at the show last year, the TD EYE series – a 17-model lineup including spinning, casting, and trolling rods – will be showcased for the first time, and a limited supply will be available from select exhibiting tackle retailers.

“Both anglers and the fishing industry are all about new tackle and innovations,” said DAIWA’s field marketing specialist Chris Martin. “And with the Midwest being the hotspot for walleye fishing, we’re anxious to bring extra excitement with this major rod launch to the Chicagoland show.”

The Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo will run from Jan. 25-28 this year at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

DAIWA ambassador and touring walleye pro Tom Huynh is anxious to use the new TD EYE rods this coming season on the National Walleye Trail, eyeballing the new telescoping TD EYE 7’6” TDEYE76TMRB casting rod with DAIWA’s unique MEGA TOP soft tip section blank, offering exceptional sensitivity so anglers can both feel and see subtle bites when using lighter swimbaits and blade baits.

“The TD EYE 6’3” spinning rod (TDEYE631MLXS) will be my go-to target shooting rod when using forward-facing sonar,” said Huynh, “where I can rely on the rod’s short length to make quick, accurate casts when I see a walleye. That first cast means so much and offers you a great advantage to hook into a big one.”

The TD EYE series is engineered with signature DAIWA technologies like High Volume Fiber (HVF) and X45 Bias construction technology within the rod blanks, its MEGA TOP tip on TDEYE 7’6” trolling along with two spinning rods, and FUJI Fazlite K-Guides on all 17 models.

There are both one- and two-piece spinning rods in the lineup.

All TD EYE models retail for $129.99 (USD). They will be available at the Chicagoland show from Fish Tech (booth #528) – who will also carry a complete selection of DAIWA freshwater rods, reels, J-Braid and accessories – and Angler’s Outlet (booth #410).