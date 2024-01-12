Changes on tap for those who profit from sportfish in Michigan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission is reviewing regulations to implement recently approved legislation for charter boats, state-licensed commercial fishermen, and sport fishing guides. Michigan DNR Aquatics Species and Regulatory Affairs Unit Manager Seth Herbst presented regulation changes tied to Senate Bills 411 and 103 to the NRC on January 11, with action expected in February.