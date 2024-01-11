Commentary: Doggone it, everybody needs a ‘Buck’ in their lives

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Golden retrievers have been a part of my life since the mid 90s when Buck entered our lives. I had no intention of bringing a dog into our household at that time. In addition to a pair of daughters, our family included fish, birds, gerbils, cats, and a rabbit at that time. In fact, at one point I threatened to move out if we adopted another animal.