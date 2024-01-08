Ask a Fisheries Biologist: Lateral lines help fish capture prey when visibility is low

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If you look closely at the side of most freshwater fish, you will see one of their most unique sensory systems, the lateral line. This appears visually as a faint row running along the fish. Many anglers might have heard of the lateral line and its role in helping fish capture prey even when visibility is low, but exactly how does it work?