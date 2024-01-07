Search
Sunday, January 7th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Sunday, January 7th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Commentary: The long road back for Wisconsin deer management

The author writes that the change to having no in-person deer registration and no deer tagging in Wisconsin has resulted in questionable harvest figures. (Stock photo by Bill Key)
Wisconsin’s deer management program was once considered the best in the nation by most deer biologists in the United States. Deer were managed in units of similar habitat quality and, unlike other states, we had fairly accurate population estimates for every unit. This allowed antlerless deer quotas to be annually established in each unit to try to manage the deer population at established goals (per square mile of deer habitat). This all changed when the legislature and governor took away the tools DNR deer biologists had used to scientifically manage our deer herd.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?