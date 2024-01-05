Outdoors Radio wishes all of our listeners the happiest of New Years. We aim to help you make 2024 your best year yet! Visit The Range of Richfield online or in person for great deals on Liberty safes and new and used guns. Win tickets to the Milwaukee Boat Show. Improve your hunting and fishing with the Fish and Game Forecaster. Dan and Jeff wrap up bow season and look forward to spring turkey season.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1901:
