Bey Moyer: Notice of Stocking form in Pennsylvania simple but sketchy

I’m affiliated with an organization that sponsors a Fish & Boat Commission Cooperative Trout Nursery. Early in December our group received a letter introducing the just unveiled Notice of Stocking form which, effective Jan. 1, 2024, must be submitted to PF&BC before an individual, club, company, or agency stocks fish of any kind in waters of the commonwealth.