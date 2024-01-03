Walleye experiment ends on Iosco’s Five Channels Impoundment in Michigan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Close to 50,000 spring walleye fingerlings have been stocked in Iosco County’s Five Channels Impoundment since 2017. But following 2022’s plant of 22,766 fingerlings, the DNR ended the stocking program on the 237-acre impoundment on the Au Sable River in Iosco County. The stocking report on the impoundment says, “natural reproduction is sufficient to provide a small walleye fishery,” said DNR Fisheries Biologist Matt Klungle.