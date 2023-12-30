Episode 468 – A look back at the past year – Best of 2023 Outdoor News Radio

In this special Best of 2023 episode, Host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein shares four of his favorite interviews from a busy 2023. First, adult onset hunter (and Minnesota Hunting and Trapping regs model) Keng Yang drops in to talk about his journey as a modern hunter and how he has mentored other new hunters in recent months. Then, former DNR nongame program leader Carrol Henderson reminisces about his friend and legendary football coach and outdoorsman Bud Grant, who died in March. The latest federal duck stamp winner (and former Stillwater resident) Chuck Black joins the program to recap the thrill of winning the contest last September and his career as a wildlife artist. Finally, Jaime Carlson offers some always-evergreen wild game cooking tips for folks wondering how to cook all the venison, upland birds, and waterfowl filling their freezers post-hunting season. Happy new year to all of our listeners.