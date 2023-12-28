Where do fish come from in Illinois? Let’s have a talk

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

This isn’t designed to be a talk about sex, but in a way it is, I guess, so maybe glance around the room to make sure nobody is peeking over your shoulder. Fact: Fish aren’t the best at, you know, what science calls “reproduction.” I only bring this up because the Jake Wolf Memorial Fish Hatchery in Mason County has been celebrating its 40th anniversary this month. The DNR facility opened in 1983. Today it is the largest of Illinois’ three fish hatcheries.