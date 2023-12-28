Southern Illinois the focus of ongoing feral swine watch

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Illinois officials investigated more than 30 reported sightings of feral swine in the state last year. Out of those reports in 2022, many involved what were actually loose domestic pigs or pets. Three of the reports pertained to an adult boar in the Shawnee National Forest area in Pope County, and one was about an adult boar DNR had been tracking in the Jackson County/Union County area.