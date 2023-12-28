Mississippi Pool 22 project in Illinois designed to improve fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A project on Mississippi River Pool 22 is designed to enhance fishing opportunities for local residents along the river, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Old Sny Public Use Area Connectivity Restoration project in Adams County is one of four projects receiving federal funding this coming year. The site is managed by DNR.