Illinois Mixed Bag: State’s pheasant hunting program extended

Illinois DNR is extending the controlled pheasant hunting program for the 2023-2024 season. Some sites will be extended by one to two weeks in different areas of the state. Hunters should check the permit calendar on the controlled pheasant hunting website for permit availability.