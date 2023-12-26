Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Fish the best waters at the right time of year for ice-fishing success

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Fishing is all about what water you’re on, whether that’s a lake or river. The ability of either the lake or river to produce fish is most important above all else when it comes to ice fishing.