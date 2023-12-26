Nature Smart: Southern flying squirrels a good reminder of population swings in nature

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The population of any given animal species in nature increases or decreases over time in a geographic area. This is how nature works. These are the ebbs and flows of nature. I was reminded of this on a recent night while I stood outside my house in the dark and cold, watching flying squirrels in my yard. They’re a good example of these classic population swings.